Thanksgiving is one of our favorite holidays at Mass Appeal! So, our furry friends should be able to share in the celebration! Shawn Sherry, Owner of Paw Street Barkery, showed us how to create a Pupsgiving Dinner.

Pupsgiving Dinner

Ingredients:

4oz Turkey

8oz Brown Rice

2oz Peas

2oz Carrots

1oz Dried Cranberries

16oz Water

Materials:

Oven

Stovetop

Baking Sheet

Cutting Board

Sharp Knife

Measuring Cup

Mixing Spoon

Sauce Pan

Directions:

1. Pre-heat oven to 375F.

2. Place turkey breast onto baking sheet and place into oven for 25 minutes, or until all pink color has been removed. Place aside once cooked.

3. In a sauce pan, add water and place onto stovetop on high heat.

4. Wash 1 medium size carrot and peel off outer skin. Dice carrot into small 1/2″ cubes and put aside.

5. Remove peas from pea pods, if fresh, or allow frozen peas to thaw.

6. Once water begins boiling, add rice and all vegetables and allow to cook for 25 minutes, stirring every few minutes.

7. Drain any remaining water from the rice mixture and allow to sit in the pan to cool for 5 minutes.

8. Using sharp knife, slice cooled turkey into 1/2″ cubes and add to rice mixture, along with cranberries.

9. With mixing spoon, mix rice and turkey mixture and then add desired amount of food to dog’s bowl once temperature is luke warm.

10. Remaining food can be stored in a sealed container in refrigerator for 3 days.