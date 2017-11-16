Protesters urge Governor Baker to sign emission reduction bill

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The environmental group Climate Action NOW wants Massachusetts to cut emissions and pollution by agreeing to the terms in the Paris Climate Accord.

Protestors gathered outside Governor Charlie Baker’s offices, both on Beacon Hill in Boston and in Springfield, to demand the Republican governor stand up and sign a bill that would keep Massachusetts in agreement.

President Trump last Spring announced that the U.S. would withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement, a global compact to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

“In the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, we stand with the rest of the world trying to slow climate change and reduce pollution,” Springfield City Counselor-Elect Jesse Lederman told 22News, “which is really an important issue for cities like ours.”

In an overwhelming majority vote, the State House approved a bill committing Massachusetts to greenhouse gas emission reduction goals of the Paris Climate Agreement. The bill still needs approval in the Senate and the Governor’s signature to become law.

Massachusetts is currently part of the U.S. Climate Alliance, a partnership of more than a dozen states committed to reducing pollution.