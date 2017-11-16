PD: Heavily intoxicated Middletown man punches officer in the face

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH)– A Middletown man was arrested after he allegedly drunkenly punched a police officer in front of a Taco Bell on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say just before 3:30 p.m., officers responded to the Taco Bell, at 851 Washington Street, for an unwanted and heavily intoxicated man laying in the grass.

The manager told police they had allowed the man to sleep it off there since noon, but when they asked him to leave around 3 p.m., he became belligerent. The man eventually moved to the side of the store between the Taco Bell and Price Chopper, where he was seen drinking more alcohol and laying in the grass near the dumpster.

The man was later identified as 59-year-old John Brady, of Middletown. Upon police arrival, officers say Brady was found drinking a 5th of Dubra Vodka and had thrown several small wine bottles on to the ground .

Police say they recognized Brady from a previous arrest and when they attempted to speak with him, he just grunted.

When an officer began to check Brady for weapons after observing large items in his sweatshirt, Brady allegedly grabbed the officer’s arm. When he was told to stop, police say he urinated in his pants. Then when they attempted to search him again, Brady punched one of the officers in the side of his face.

Police say Brady continued to fight back as officers arrested him and a struggle ensued.

Brady suffered a small laceration to his forehead and was taken to Middlesex Hospital via an ambulance. Police say at the hospital, Brady made multiple attempts to strike the nurses and security officers there.

Brady was eventually cleared by doctors and released back to police, where he was charged with assault on a police officer, interfering with a police officer and breach of peace. He was held on a $25,000 bond.