“Night of Light” in West Springfield supports cancer survivors

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One thousand luminary bags lit up the Storrowton Village green for the Cancer House of Hope’s “Night of Light” Thursday.

The Luminaria lined the green in West Springfield. Cancer survivors, as well as friend and family members who’ve lost loved ones to cancer, took part in the “Night of Light.” The annual luminary event allows families to remember those they have lost, while helping to raise money for the Cancer House of Hope.

Volunteer Rita Petersen said the green was filled with luminaries despite tonight’s light rain. “It’s very emotional for some. This I think is probably the biggest year we’ve had, there’s I think 1,000 bags out this year, so it’s been a good fundraiser for us”.

The Cancer House of Hope provides emotional, educational and spiritual support to people fighting cancer.