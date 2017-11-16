Mother, daughter charged with distributing drugs at court

BROCKTON, Mass. (AP) — A mother and daughter have been charged with distributing heroin inside a Massachusetts courthouse, and three court officers have been placed on leave.

The Plymouth County District Attorney’s office said Thursday that 54-year-old Christine Lozanne and 25-year-old Tineisha Lozanne were arrested by state police on Wednesday. The women pleaded not guilty on Thursday to charges of distribution of heroin and delivery of an article to a prisoner in jail.

The Lozannes do not work at Brockton Superior Court where the distribution allegedly occurred.

Officials said the three court officers, whose names were not released, were put on administrative leave pending the outcome of an ongoing investigation.

A spokeswoman for the state’s trial court system told The Boston Globe that security procedures in the Brockton court are being reviewed.