Massachusetts jobless rate dips in October

BOSTON (AP) â The state’s unemployment rate has dropped for the second month in a row.

The Office of Labor and Workforce Development said Thursday the jobless rate was 3.7 percent in October, down from September’s 3.9 percent rate. The rate stood at 4.2 percent in August.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics also released preliminary estimates on Thursday showing the state gained 4,800 jobs in October. The state has picked up an estimated 69,000 jobs in the past 12 months.

Secretary of Labor and Workforce Development Rosalin Acosta says the lower unemployment rate and jobs growth indicate the “ongoing strength of the economy in Massachusetts.” But she adds not all communities and regions of the state are benefiting equally from this growth.

The U.S. unemployment rate stood at 4.1 percent in October.