Lost dog walked into Mass Pike service plaza in Ludlow

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Animal control officers are looking for a dog’s owner, after a pup walked into a Ludlow service plaza on the Mass Pike Thursday morning by herself.

“Maybe she wanted a coffee?” Massachusetts State Police wrote on their official Facebook page.

The tan and white dog was picked up by state police after she walked into the Gulf Express on I-90 East. Ludlow and Charlton animal control officers are working to find her family, but state police joked that until then, they may have a job for her.

“In the meantime, we were thinking of putting her to work with our K-9 unit, as she seemed to enjoy the ride in the cruiser.”

If you recognize the dog or know its owner, you can contact Ludlow Animal Control at 413-583-8305.