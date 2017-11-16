Live at Yankee Candle Village

There are endless opportunities for family friendly fun at Yankee Candle Village in South Deerfield! Lauren was live all show long talking about all their new and creative candles and accessories they have to offer, along with events going on for the holiday season!

Events going on:

Santa’s Arrival: November 25th

Santa Parade: December 2nd

Girls Night Out: December 6th

Yankee Candle Village

The Perfect New England Destination

Open Daily

25 Greenfield Road

South Deerfield

(877) 636-7707

YankeeCandle.com/Village



Visit their Facebook page here

Promotional consideration provided by: Yankee Candle Village.