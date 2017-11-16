Live at Yankee Candle Village

There are endless opportunities for family friendly fun at Yankee Candle Village in South Deerfield! Lauren was live all show long talking about all their new and creative candles and accessories they have to offer, along with events going on for the holiday season!
Events going on:
- Santa’s Arrival: November 25th
- Santa Parade: December 2nd
- Girls Night Out: December 6th
Yankee Candle Village
The Perfect New England Destination
Open Daily
25 Greenfield Road
South Deerfield
(877) 636-7707
Visit their Facebook page here
