Lawmakers handicapped placard abuse bill goes to Governor’s desk

BOSTON (WWLP) – Both the House and the Senate have approved a bill that would set further penalties for abusing handicapped parking. They’ve sent the bill to Governor Charlie Baker for his signature.

If you have a handicapped placard, you may know the situation all too well: pulling up to park, only to find that the designated spaces are all taken.

Massachusetts lawmakers sent a bill to Governor Baker’s desk on Wednesday that would set new penalties for abusing a handicapped placard or plate.

The bill imposes a $500 fine for making a false statement on a handicapped plate or placard application. Future offenses would result in $1,000 fines.

Under the bill, you could also get fined for failing to properly display the placard or failing to return a revoked or cancelled placard.

“I have a large contingent of elderly folks, seniors, in my district,” State Rep. Jose Tosado “We need to stop this abuse. we need to take a stand on it.”

Baker has ten days to sign the bill.