HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke police are searching for a bank robbery suspect.

Holyoke Police Lt. Michael McCoy told 22News they were called to the Westfield Bank on Northampton Street around 1:30 p.m. for a report of an armed robbery.

The suspect is described as a short white man who was wearing a gray and white sweatshirt and a white mask. McCoy said the suspect showed a handgun and may have gotten away in a newer blue sedan.