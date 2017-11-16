Hawaii escapee captured

(KCRA) A man deemed “dangerous” after he escaped from a psychiatric hospital in Hawaii was captured Wednesday in California, according to the San Joaquin Sheriff’s Department.

Randall Saito, 59, was arrested at about 10:30 a.m. at a gas station in Stockton after a taxi cab driver called deputies, officials said.

Saito, who was acquitted of a 1979 murder by reason of insanity, escaped from the psychiatric hospital over the weekend, took a chartered plane in Honolulu bound for Maui, boarded another plan for San Jose and then took a cab to Stockton.

He was arrested after Joe Martin, who operates Valley Transport Yellow Cab in Stockton, called the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.

Martin made the call after learning from one of his drivers, who asked to remain anonymous, that she provided transportation for Saito on Monday.

“I had a psychopath that was loose in my cab with me, but I feel very blessed in that I’m alive because who knows what could have happened,” said the anonymous cab driver.

