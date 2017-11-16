Haley’s Turkey Farm continues 50-year tradition

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s been a strong thanksgiving season for one of western Massachusetts’ last remaining turkey farms.

Haley’s Turkey Farm in Palmer has been raising and selling Thanksgiving turkeys for more than half a century.

Owner Mark Haley told 22News, it’s in his blood and despite periodic hardship, he has no intention of retiring, “Every year presents a new challenge. Some years it’s feed availability. There’s always something. We try to get through it have to.”

Mark Haley charges $3.99 per pound for a fresh turkey.