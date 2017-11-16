Greenfield still figuring out how to regulate recreational marijuana

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – 78 percent of voters said yes to a question on the ballot asking if the town should adopt a 3 percent local tax on the sale of recreational marijuana.

The question was non-binding so town leaders will still need to decide whether this will become law.

The 3 percent tax would be on top of the state’s 15 percent excise tax on recreational pot.

Some Residents aren’t so sure about having pot shops in town, which could open next year.

Yatsaq Wickline of Greenfield told 22News, “People did make their choice so that’s there opinion I have my opinion.”

“I’m just hoping there is no crime involved and it doesn’t create disorder in the town,” said Dean Kelley of Greenfield.

Under the state’s regulations, no recreational marijuana shops can open in Massachusetts until July of next year.

Town Council President Brickett Allis told 22News they are waiting to hear back from Mayor Bill Martin to explain how the local tax on pot sales would be implemented.

Mayor Martin was unavailable Thursday for an interview.