Great American Smokeout 2017: Make today the day you quit smoking

(WWLP) -If you have been wanting to quit smoking, why not do it today? Thursday marks the American Cancer Society’s annual Great American Smokeout.

Today is the #GreatAmericanSmokeout … a day to kick the #tobacco habit once and for all. Make your plan and get the help you need: https://t.co/6Fa0dMj2L5 pic.twitter.com/dPz3uN5quc — American Cancer Soc (@AmericanCancer) November 16, 2017

The nationwide effort to help people quit smoking takes place every third Thursday of every November. According to the American Cancer Society, about 36.5 million people still smoke cigarettes.

Don’t smoke? You can still participate in The Great American Smokeout by encouraging your loved ones to kick the habit.

WHAT HAPPENS WHEN YOU QUIT SMOKING? (Information below attributed to various US Surgeon General’s Reports via American Cancer Society)

12 hours after quitting, the carbon monoxide level in your blood drops to normal.

In just a few weeks to three months, your circulation improves and your lung function increases.

Within 9 months, coughing and shortness of breath decreases .

1 year after quitting, risk of coronary heart disease is half of that of someone who still smokes.

5 years after quitting, your risk of mouth, throat, and bladder cancer is cut in half.

10 years after quitting, your risk of dying from lung cancer is about half that of a person who is still smoking.

The @AmericanCancer Society’s “Great American Smokeout” is the perfect time to start your quit smoking journey. Join the campaign 11/16. https://t.co/4t7t9LQZJO — CDC (@CDCgov) November 15, 2017