Environmental activists continue sit-in at Governor’s office

BOSTON (WWLP) – Environmentalists with Mass Power Forward are calling on Governor Charlie Baker to sign an executive order banning new fossil fuel infrastructure projects.

More than one hundred environmental advocates crowded the halls of the State House on Thursday to protest new pipelines and power plants.

The coalition has been staging sit-ins in front of Governor Baker’s office for the past two months, growing in numbers and support.

Last week, six coalition members, including Craig Altemose of Better Future Project, were charged with trespassing on state property and unlawful assembly after refusing to leave the State House.

Altemose said he planned to stay at the Governor’s office again until the Governor signs the executive order or until he’s forcibly removed by police.

“As we make new investments in energy, we should make them in good things,” Altemose explained, “like wind and solar, instead of things like fracked gas that poison our communities and poison our climate.”

Last week, Gov. Baker said he doesn’t want to take options off the table.

They’re asking the Governor to sign an executive order by Friday.