Dr. Phil – “‘Narcissistic ex allows daughter to work as webcam model, dates a girl the same age'”

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CBS) – Christina and Jim are divorced, and their 21-year-old daughter, Tara, is living with her dad and his new wife who just happens to be the same age as Tara.

Christina claims Jim was a horrible husband and a narcissist and she was forced to walk away from the family when Tara was just 13.

Since then, she says Jim has let Tara get away with anything and now even allows her to work as a webcam model in order to help pay the bills! She says he is turning their daughter into a raging, angry monster with low self-esteem.

Watch Dr. Phil today at 3 on 22News.

“It’s hard to be around her when she doesn’t want to be with you.” #DrPhil https://t.co/3mZWetO4sL — The Dr. Phil Show (@TheDrPhilShow) November 16, 2017

Christina and Jim are divorced, and their 21-year-old daughter, Tara, is living with her dad and his new wife who is the same age as Tara.

Full story: https://t.co/8h7zEzdD9D pic.twitter.com/LrGZHuXpZw — The Dr. Phil Show (@TheDrPhilShow) November 16, 2017