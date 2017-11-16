Lanes closed on I-91 in Holyoke in both directions due to accident

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Two lanes on I-91 in Holyoke are closed heading both northbound and southbound due to an accident.

Massachusetts State Police Trooper Pekarski told 22News it’s unclear whether the two-car accident happened on I-91 South or North, since both cars ended up in the median. Massachusetts State Police Lt. John Healy said the center and left lanes on I-91 North and South in Holyoke are closed as crews work to clear the accident.

Trooper Pekarski did not have any information about injuries.

Our 22News Live Traffic Map shows heavy delays in both directions between the Holyoke Mall and Holyoke Community College.

