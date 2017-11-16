Chicopee PD looking to identify men who allegedly tried to cash stolen lottery tickets

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police are asking the public’s help in identifying two men who allegedly tried to cash in stolen lottery tickets.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News that officers were called to Honeyland Farms on Newbury Street back on October 17, where they found an open door in the back of the business. Officers determined that two suspects had broken in through the roof of the store and stole cash, cigarettes and lottery tickets.

Two men seen in the surveillance photos released by Chicopee police allegedly tried to cash some of those lottery tickets later that day at the Racing Mart on St. James Avenue in Springfield. The tickets were rejected.

Wilk said the men are “persons of interest” and that police detectives would like to talk to them about how they got the lottery tickets.

If you can recognize either man or have any information, you are asked to call Chicopee police at 413-594-1740, or send a message to their Facebook page.