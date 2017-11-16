Big Y hopes to introduce kids to healthy eating

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Big Y Supermarkets has launched a “Kid’s Fruit Club” to introduce children to the benefits of fresh fruit.

Under the fruit club program, children under 12 can select a free piece of fruit while their parents are shopping. Among the choices are bananas, clementines, apples and pears.

Sam Chevalier told 22News that Big Y successfully tested the Kid’s Fruit Club at the store he manages at the Five Town Shopping Plaza. He said it’s all about good nutrition.

“This is a healthy option for our children,” Chevalier explained. “It’s building a foundation to have a healthy start. If we can help, we’re going to help as much as we possibly can.”

Since the Kid’s Fruit Club was successfully tested at the Big Y store on Cooley Street in Springfield, there are now Kid’s Fruit Clubs at every Big Y supermarket.