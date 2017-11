SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Drivers can expect delays on I-91 North in Springfield after nearly 1,000 books spilled onto the highway following an accident.

According to Massachusetts State Police, a trash truck sideswiped a guardrail, causing the books to spill. All travel lanes are open at this time, but will close temporarily as crews move in to pick up the books.

The books have been pushed to the side of the highway in the meantime.

We’ll bring you more information as it becomes available.

