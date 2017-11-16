15 arrests made in undercover prostitution operation in Windsor Locks

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH)– Police have made 15 arrests during an undercover prostitution operation in Windsor Locks.

Police say over the past two months, officers have been undercover targeting prostitutes and those who solicit prostitutes in Windsor Locks. The operation took place within the central business district, along Route 75.

Eugene Barr is in from Pittsburgh and has been propositioned before.

“It was in a hotel. I got in the elevator to get some breakfast and two young women said, ‘Hey, can we come up to the room with you?’ And I was like, ‘What?’”

Barr travels for a living and he says prostitution is more common than you would think. He’s seen it twice.

“I said, ‘I have to go to work here in a little while.’ And they are like, ‘How about one of us?’ And they were very aggressive and I was just like, ‘I have a wife and kids at home.’ And the door opened and it wasn’t even my floor and I got off,” Barr explained.

Wednesday’s arrests in Windsor Locks took a big chunk out of the sex trade.

In all, 15 arrests were made, including various outstanding warrant arrests regarding prostitution, narcotics violations, failure to appear in court and violation of probation.

Business owners in the area are thankful police are taking action against these crimes.

James Wells works at a package store in the business district. He says it attracts the wrong crowd.

“You hear about it all the time,” he said. It’s going around town and it’s all over social media. It’s not very good.”

Charged with prostitution:

Xue Lin, 50, of Flushing, New York Nicole Vickers, 26, of Woonsocket, Rhode Island Cassandra Summers, 30, of Tracy, California Michelle Vakman, 20, of Farmington Yougin Zhang, 53, of Flushing, New York

Patronizing a prostitute:

Kevens Rivera Perez John Norris Kevin Edwards Chris Vaughn Asif Chaudhry Atkim Harrigan Ignacio Carballo Francis Sackey underage male were all charged with patronizing a prostitute.

By putting it out to the media, police are hoping word will make it to the streets and out into social media that prostitution has been shut down in Windsor Locks.