14 sick, neglected dogs pulled from Holyoke home; 1 found dead

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – More than a dozen dehydrated, hungry, flea-infested dogs were rescued from a Holyoke home Thursday morning.

Thomas J. O’Connor Animal Adoption Center Executive Director Pam Peebles told 22News their animal control officers, along with Holyoke’s Animal Inspector, pulled 15 dogs from the house located at 80 Newton Street.

Peebles said one of the 15 dogs was found dead inside the home. She said the other 14 are in their care, and that three of them are currently in “guarded condition,” which means they will need bloodwork done to determine how sick they really are.

Peebles told 22News it is possible that charges could be filed in connection to the neglect. The home the dogs were found in was previously condemned, Peebles said, but someone may have still been living or “squatting” there.

Some of the dogs could be available for adoption in as early as a week, while for others, it could take months.

If you want to donate to support the dogs’ medical care, click here and note that your gift is for the “Newton 15.”

“Today will undoubtedly be the best day of their lives, and we trust it will only get better from here,” the organization wrote on their Facebook page.

