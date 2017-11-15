Victim of deadly I-291 accident identified

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The man killed in a early morning accident on I-291 in Springfield Tuesday has been identified as a 30-year-old Chicopee resident.

Hampden County District Attorney’s Office spokesman Jim Leydon told 22News David Fuentes, died in the accident.

Fuentes was taken to Baystate Medical Center after being freed from underneath the car by Springfield firefighters, but did not survive.

He was the only person in the car at the time.

22News has left a message with Massachusetts State Police for more information about their investigation into the rollover accident.