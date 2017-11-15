Vegetarian Thanksgiving recipes

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Do you have a Thanksgiving guest who’s vegetarian or vegan and you don’t know what to make them?

Cathie Cappa, owner of Auntie Cathie’s Kitchen, is here to show us three vegan thanksgiving recipes!

Tune in today to find out how to make a vegan cranberry thyme cheeseball, roasted cauliflower, and a pumpkin chocolate latte pudding cake! Whether you’re vegetarian or not, you’re sure to enjoy these flavorful dishes.

Watch Mass Appeal today at 11 on 22News, and at 1 on the CW Springfield.