USPS offering Sunday delivery service this holiday season

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The United States Postal Service will deliver more than 15 billion pieces of mail this holiday season.

The USPS is expanding its services for the holidays, adding Sunday delivery to more locations that receive high volumes of packages during the holidays.

Mail carriers will also be making deliveries on Christmas day in some locations.

The USPS said that because more people have begun early shopping and shopping online, the post office no longer has a busiest holiday shipping day.

Jim Weed, a Haydenville resident said he still doesn’t wait to get his gifts shipped.

“They do a lot of high volume, so yeah. I try to get them out early,” Weed told 22News. “Probably, I don’t know, a week before Christmas at the latest.”

The USPS is predicting the peak period for holiday mailing and shipping will run from December 18 through the 24.