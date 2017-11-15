The President’s full plate

(NBC News) – President Trump, back in the nation’s capital, hinting at a big trade announcement. “You will see numbers that you won’t believe over the years.” President Donald Trump

But what many want to know is how the president will react to the sexual misconduct claims made against Alabama senate candidate Roy Moore.

The Republican Party has pulled its support.

More than a dozen republican senators want Moore to withdraw.

Former Alabama senator, Attorney General Jeff Sessions says he believes the accusers.

He also tells congress he now remembers meeting aide Georges Papadopoulos during the campaign. Papadopoulos says he was pushing his Russia connections.

Before, Sessions didn’t remember that. But he insists his story is consistent. “I will not accept and reject accusations that I have ever lied. That is a lie,” said the U.S. Attorney General.

What’s true: senate republicans want to get rid of the Obamacare penalty for not buying insurance — to help pay for tax cuts. “We’re optimistic that inserting the individual mandate repeal would be helpful,” said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, (R) Kentucky.

“They are just desperate to put points on the board but you don’t make 10-trillion dollars worth of tax policy on the fly,” said Senator Ron Wyden, (D) Oregon.

The Congressional Budget Office says getting rid of the penalty would save billions, but leave 13 million Americans uninsured.

All that on the president’s plate with a statement or news conference possibly as soon as today.