The impact of the recent cold weather on the bug population

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – After a frosty start, the sun was out Wednesday afternoon and temperatures warmed up into the 40s. While the recent stretch of cold weather may have you shivering there are some benefits.

“Pretty much has taken care of the bugs. There’s not a lot of activity outdoors anymore at this point. All your over wintering pests have found the shelter points on buildings and structures,” said Keith Lacross from Braman Termite & Pest Elimination.

While the bugs outside are gone they could still be a problem inside your home.

“A lot of those over wintering pests those fall invaders … there in your structure, now they’re around those windows and door frames and on those warmer days they become active and some of them will crawl into the house and you’ll see a visitor at Thanksgiving or even Christmas time,” said Keith Lacross.

Keith Lacross from Braman Termite & Pest Elimination says ticks don’t die off in the winter time. They become dormant but on mild days they can become active.

So hunters and hikers should still be on the lookout for ticks on themselves and their pets this time of year.

If you do notice a lot of bugs inside your home you may want to call in an exterminator to take care of the problem.