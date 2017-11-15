Springfield’s Pynchon Plaza to undergo renovations

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Starting this spring, Pynchon Plaza will be undergoing a $3.5 million transformation, thanks to a grant from the MassWorks Infrastructure Program.

Springfield Parks Director Patrick Sullivan told 22News that the newly built plaza will include a new set of stairs that meet the required code and will be less steep for people to walk on.

The plaza will also feature a funicular, a structure that combines the functions of an escalator and elevator. The funicular will be handicapped accessible and replace the current elevator.

Springfield resident Robert McCarthy told 22News that he thinks the renovation of Pynchon Plaza will add to the revitalization of downtown Springfield.

“I think it’ll be a nice place for the neighborhood people to hang out and congregate,” McCarthy said. “So I think it’ll come out good.”

Sullivan told 22News the current plaza has many hidden areas that are hard for police to patrol. He said the renovation will make the park more welcoming with open space for people to enjoy.

Sullivan told 22News construction of the plaza will begin in March.