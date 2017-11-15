Springfield Thunderbirds play first ever School Day Game at MassMutual Center

SPRINGFIELD (Mass.) WWLP- Thousands of Springfield area students filled the MassMutual Center Wednesday to cheer on The Springfield Thunderbirds in the team’s first School Day Game.

The Thunderbirds covered the cost of transportation and admission for every Springfield student to enjoy the game.

“We really wanted to do something right by our community, and there are a lot of kids here in Springfield who have never had the chance to come to the MassMutual Center, let alone a T-Birds game.” Thunderbirds Team President Nathan Costa told 22News. “So to give that opportunity to kids is fantastic.”

Thousands of elementary and middle school students cheered for the home team during the morning game. But just because the kids took a break from the classroom, didn’t mean they were taking a break from learning.

The Thunderbirds and Springfield Public Schools wanted to create an experience that was both fun and educational, leading up to the game students took part in math and writing assignments that are related to the game of hockey.

“It’s very good for our kids to get exposure to different things,” Superintendent of Springfield Public Schools, Dan Warwick said. “There’s a lot of excitement, a lot of enthusiasm here at the MassMutual Center and it’s just a beautiful experience for our kids.”

The students helped cheer the team to victory as the Thunderbirds won by a final score of 5 – 3.

Thunderbirds Team President Nathan Costa told 22News, the organization plans to make the School Day Game an annual event.