SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police are looking to identify a man seen in surveillance photos, who is accused of stealing a television in the middle of the night.

According to Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh, the suspect stole the TV from the Parent and Community Engagement Center on School Street around 2:00 in the morning on November 6.

If you can identify the man, or have any information you are asked to call 413-787-6355 to speak with a detective.