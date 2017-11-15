Springfield firefighters respond to fuel spill on Island Pond Road

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters contained a spill in the parking lot on Island Pond Road Wednesday afternoon.

Springfield Fire Department Spokesman Dennis Leger told 22News firefighters responded to a fuel spill in the parking lot of 128 Island Pond Road.

Leger told 22News, upon arrival, it appeared that illegal dumping of fuel had taken place. Leger said gasoline was accidentally put into a diesel truck and when it started “running funny, the driver decided to pull into the parking lot on Island Pond Rd, lifted the dump truck bed and began syphoning the fuel mixture onto the pavement.”

Firefighters used about 25 bags of absorbent to contain the spill.

Department of Environmental Protection crews are currently at the location cleaning up.