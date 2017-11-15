Second meningitis case diagnosed at UMass Amherst

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – UMass is dealing with their second student diagnosed with meningitis.

Meningitis affects the tissues that cover the brain and the spinal cord. If left untreated, it can be deadly. This strain is not covered by the meningitis vaccine required for college attendance, which does cover other strains.

The student is in stable condition in an area hospital. Wednesday, University Health Services vaccinated 100 students.

As a precaution, UMass is asking students to receive the Serogroup B vaccine, which UMass has available on campus.

The vaccine is a two-shot vaccination and requires students to return for the second vaccine in 30 days.

Patti Wukovits from the Kimberly Coffey Foundation, who lost her 17-year old daughter to meningitis, urges parents to vaccinate their children.

“Parents have that privilege to actually have the option to vaccinate their child from meningitis B,” Wukovits told 22News. “I wish I had had the opportunity to vaccinate my daughter.”

UMass students heading home for Thanksgiving break are encouraged to make an appointment with their doctor.