Northampton students helping homeless stay warm in cold weather

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Students in Northampton are doing their part to keep the homeless warm through the winter months.

Students at Lander-Grinspoon Academy knitted more than 100 scarves for Northampton’s homeless and tied them to benches and lamp posts in Pulaski Park Wednesday.

Isabel Baxter-Paris, a fifth grade student, started the initiative. She said she never expected it to have such an impact.

“No, I never did,” said Baxter-Paris. “I think it’s incredible how many people have knitted for the project and it’s amazing.”

A representative from Webs Yarn store donated all materials for the knitting class and worked with the children for ten weeks to make the scarves.