New superintendent of Massachusetts State Police appointed by Baker

BOSTON (WWLP) – There is a new head of Massachusetts State Police.

According to a release sent to 22News, Colonel Kerry Gilpin, a Hampden resident, has been appointed by Governor Charlie Baker to serve as Superintendent and Colonel of the Massachusetts State Police.

Gilpin, a 23-year veteran of the force has most recently served as Deputy Division Commander of the Division of Standards and Training. She steps into her new role just days after former Superintendent of Massachusetts State Police Richard McKeon stepped down amid accusations he demanded a state trooper change an arrest report in an incident involving a judge’s daughter.

“Whether working to protect public safety from internal threats such as the terrible scourge of opioids or from those seeking to attack us from outside our borders, the role of the Massachusetts has never been more important than it is today,” Gilpin said. “I am honored to lead this great organization forward and look forward to carrying out this vital mission in close collaboration with our local and federal partners.”

Baker said Gilpin’s decades of experience and deep understanding of the state police force on every level make her perfect for the role.