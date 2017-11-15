Nearly complete greenhouse will grow produce year round

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Vegetables and greens will soon start growing year round at a former industrial site in Springfield.

Construction is nearly complete at the Wellspring Harvest Corporation Greenhouse, the former location of the Chapman Valve Company in Indian Orchard.

Neighbors and community leaders were invited to view the greenhouse Wednesday.

Owner Fred Rose told 22News the complex will become a full production urban farm next month.

Wellspring Harvest will grow lettuce, greens and herbs for hospitals and supermarkets.

“This gives the region the increased possibility of growing year round fresh local produce, so it doesn’t have to be transported from California or further away in the winter,” said Rose.

Wellspring will employ nine greenhouse growers and expects to harvest its first crop in January.