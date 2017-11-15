Nearly 25,000 without power in Hampshire County

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Tens of thousands of people are without power in Hampshire County.

According to the Eversource Outage Map, the outage is affecting 11,097 customers in Westhampton, Southampton, Easthampton Hadley, Amherst. The outage map indicates more than 80 percent of customers in Easthampton, Southampton, and Westhampton are without power.

Eversource spokeswoman Priscilla Ress told 22News power should be restored to their customers by 10:30 a.m. She said a Holyoke Gas and Electric equipment problem caused an insulator to fail and a tree to catch on fire in Holyoke. She said the equipment issue caused Eversource’s breakers to “trip.” The plan is to now isolate the part of the line where the damage was done and re-energize the lines to bring power back on for thousands of customers.

The National Grid outage Map indicates 13,807 power outages between Northampton, Goshen and Williamsburg. The estimated restoration time for National Grid customers is currently 11:15 a.m.

22News has left a message with National Grid for more information about the outages.