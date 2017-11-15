Ludlow officially bans recreational marijuana in town

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Ludlow is the latest western Massachusetts town to ban recreational marijuana shops, and 22News discovered residents didn’t get much say in the decision.

Since residents of Ludlow voted against Question 4 last November, which would have legalized recreational marijuana in the community, the town’s legislative body got to decide whether to ban recreational pot sales in town.

That decision was made at a special town meeting last Monday, where more than 110 voters represented the town’s six precincts. A majority of those voters approved two articles that prohibit the cultivation, manufacturing, and sale of recreational marijuana in town.

Last November, more than 50 percent of voters in Ludlow rejected the ballot initiative to legalize recreational marijuana. More than 90 other cities and towns across the state also voted against Question 4.

Ludlow now joins a growing list of western Massachusetts communities that have banned recreational pot shops, including Wilbraham, Longmeadow, and East Longmeadow.

Last week’s vote in Ludlow will not affect the use of medical marijuana.