Longtime journalist Mark Wiernasz to be honored at New England Racers Auction & Trade Show

SPRINGFIELD, MA- The Hoosier Tire/Sunoco Race Fuels New England Racers Auction & Trade Show presented by CARQUEST Genden Auto Parts will honor longtime Journalist Mark Wiernasz with the Race Day CT Mark Wiernasz New England Short Track Media Person Of The Year Award at the MassMutual Center on Saturday, December 2.

“Mark Wiernasz was a journalist that I met early in my career covering motorsports and I always had the utmost respect for him,” Shawn Courchesne, publisher of Racedayct.com said. “He was a professional in everything he did and a great asset to the local racing community. I’m so proud to be able to help honor his legacy with this award.”

This year’s award winner is Kyle Souza.

“I am honored that I have been recognized at the first recipient of the Mark Wiernasz/Race Day CT New England Short Track Writer Of The Year Award in 2017,” Souza said. “I often spoke with Mark at the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Races specifically at Thompson Speedway over the last few years. Mark always gave me advice on my career that I will treasure forever. There are so many other New England Racing journalists who deserve this award and I will be forever grateful that I was selected.”

Wiernasz was the Assignment Editor at WWLP-22News in Springfield and worked for the company for nearly 42 years. He had great knowledge in the industry and was passionate about what he did and he was a mentor to many of his fellow co-workers.

Wiernasz brought fans to their feet as he announced the races with Rollie Jacobs and Gary Danko at Riverside Park Speedway in Agawam and with Dave Sutherland at Monadnock Speedway in Winchester, NH and also wrote race stories for WWLP as well and was more then just a journalist and race announcer. He was a great husband to his wife Jean and great father to his two sons Matthew and Peter. Wiernasz passed away in July after a brief illness.

There will be a Riverside Park Speedway Reunion held at the show.

Tickets for the event will be $10 with children 12 and under free.

For more info on this event, please visit the shows’ website at www.neracersauction.com or the show’s Facebook page at New England Racers Auction & Trade Show