Leaves continuing to fall in western Massachusetts

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – More bare trees can be seen which means more leaves are dropping wherever they please.

The leaf cleaning process continues for many people in their yards. Oak trees usually hang onto their leaves the longest. Leaves are expected to fall through early winter.

22News talked with Connie Wiezbicki of Acres Power Equipment Company in East Longmeadow who said the trees have been delayed in dropping their leaves this year.

“Well obviously the leave conditions is 2 to 3 weeks, generally the leaves are usually down I thought the rain last week would bring down the maple leaves but they are still out there on my lawn,” said Wiezbicki.

With heavy rain in the forecast, now is a good time to clear all gutters and storm drains to prevent flooding.

Wet snow could cause more damage for homeowners, but rain not snow, is in the forecast.