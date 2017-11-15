Lawmakers discussing ways to boost recycling rates

BOSTON (WWLP) – Massachusetts has a 38 percent recycling rate. But according to experts, some communities have a much lower rate, like Springfield at 12 percent. They want the state to pass legislation to get more residents and businesses to participate.

Lenox State Representative Smitty Pignatelli hosted a panel including representatives from DPW, MassRecycle, and a waste services company at the State House on Wednesday. They discussed how cities and towns are doing with recycling and ways they can improve waste management.

Kevin Dietly, an environmental management consultant, said more people would recycle if the state had a mandated parallel service system where both trash and recycling pick up come down every street.

“If it’s mandatory, or it just comes with my service and I pay one fee for all of my waste management, which includes my recycling, 90 percent of the people will be part of that system,” Dietly told 22News.

Lawmakers are considering a bill that would set standards for waste reduction for cities and towns, but the bill has not yet come up for a vote.