Jody Herring sentenced to life without parole for killing social worker, three relatives

BARRE, Vt. (WFFF) – A Vermont judge has sentenced Jody Herring to life in prison without the possibility of parole for killing three of her relatives and a social worker.

Jody Herring, 43, pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree murder, and three counts of second-degree murder. Herring had originally pleaded not guilty to one count of first-degree murder, and three counts of aggravated murder.

On the first-degree murder charge, Herring was sentenced to life without parole. For each second-degree murder charge, she was sentenced to 20 years to life, to be served concurrently.

Herring’s sentencing hearing began Monday at Vermont Superior Court in Barre. It was expected to last five-days.

Herring killed Department for Children and Families social worker Lara Sobel, 48, of East Montpelier, on August 7, 2015. Herring also killed three relatives, Regina Herring, 43, Rhonda Herring, 48, and Julie Ann Falzarano, 73, who were found dead in a nearby Berlin home the day after Sobel was killed.

Herring shot and killed Sobel outside a DCF office in Barre. Court records show Herring blamed Sobel for taking away her daughter.