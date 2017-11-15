Injured owl rescued in Brimfield

BRIMFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An owl is recuperating from after being struck by a car in Brimfield Tuesday night.

Debi Lawrence of Brimfield came to the barred owl’s rescue after she told 22News she saw it being struck by another driver on Route 19, not far from the center of town, at around 8:00 P.M.

She called the police, who ended up taking the owl to the Tufts Wildlife Clinic in Grafton.

Tufts spokesperson Taraneh Pettinato released the following statement to 22News:

“The barred owl in reference was brought to Tufts Wildlife Clinic at Cummings Veterinary Medical Center at Tufts University the evening of Tuesday, November 14, by the Brimfield, MA, police. The owl is showing signs of head trauma and also has a wound on its wing. Upon further examination, our veterinarians discovered multiple injuries in the wing that could potentially prevent it from regaining the ability to fly. The cause of injury is unknown, though it is most likely the result of collision with a motor vehicle. The owl is being monitored by our veterinarians. The wing is bandaged, and the owl is receiving pain medications.”

Lawrence told 22News that she is receiving updates about the recovery of the owl, who she has nicknamed “Barney.”