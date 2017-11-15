Franklin County schools discussing solutions to fix declining enrollment

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mass. (WWLP) – The Gill-Montague Regional, Franklin County Tech, and Pioneer Valley Regional school districts are considering applying for state grants to study how to increase efficiencies between the schools.

The grants offered by the Department of Revenue would give the three school districts up to $200,000 to study regionalization or shared student programs, which include athletics and extracurricular activities.

Franklin County Tech has had a declining student enrollment over the past several years.

“The labor economy and overall statewide demographics have translated into fewer students,” John Carey, Assistant Principal at Franklin County Tech said. “That just gives us an opportunity to look for efficiency and think about opportunities athletically, extracurricular, and instructional.”

The study would also explore the idea of sharing administrative services between the Pioneer Valley and Gill-Montague Regional School Districts.

Superintendent of Gill-Montague Regional School District, Michael Sullivan said it’s too early to say how the study would impact each school.