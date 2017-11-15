Close dumpster doors! Raccoons, other animals can get stuck

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Westfield Regional Animal Shelter is reminding people who use dumpsters to close the doors after throwing out trash.

The reminder comes after a raccoon was discovered inside a dumpster outside an apartment complex in Westfield. According to a post on the Westfield Regional Animal Shelter’s official Facebook page, the raccoon was stuck inside the dumpster and had to be helped out of it.

Photos posted by the animal shelter show the raccoon burrowed in a corner of the dumpster.

“Raccoons and other animals can easily get into the dumpsters, but can sometimes have trouble getting out,” the post reads.