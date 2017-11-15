Business group working to find solutions to cyber security problems

BOSTON (WWLP) – According to representatives from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, something as simple as creating strong passwords for your computer can help keep your information safe.

The House Committee on Technology and Intergovernmental Affairs heard from representatives from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce on small business cybersecurity.

They see a need for legislation to help businesses improve their awareness of cyber threats and better protect themselves.

The Chamber’s senior vice president of national security and emergency preparedness shared that there are many free ways businesses can stay safe online, like having strong passwords.

“People don’t change their passwords sometimes, so that’s one thing,” Ann Beauchesne explained. “Training your employees to not clicking on links and the more sophisticated you get. There really are a lot of free things that they can be doing.”

They are recommending that the government partner with businesses and help educate them, rather than creating compliance mandates.