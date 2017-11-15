Balloon “wranglers” in need for Springfield Parade of the Big Balloons

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Volunteers are still needed for the Parade of the Big Balloons in downtown Springfield on Black Friday.

Hundreds of volunteers will serve as wranglers guiding the balloons down Main Street and carrying banners.

One hundred and fifty of the 300 needed have already volunteered.

Since balloon wranglers must weigh at least 90 pounds, Spirit of Springfield Executive Director Judy Matt, recommends making volunteering a family affair.

“We need banner carriers to carry them,” said Matt. “Mom and dad can carry the balloons, children who are too young to be in the parade, they can carry a banner.”

Matt hopes to have the full contingent of volunteers by early next week.

Anyone interested in volunteering can click here or call Spirit of Springfield directly at 413-733-3800.