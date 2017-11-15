Agawam parents concerned about their children’s walk to school

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Many Agawam parents are unhappy with the routes their children have to walk in order to get to school.

Some Agawam parents say that school bus routes need to be re-mapped, so that buses are available in more parts of the town.

One parent of a child who attends the Doering Middle School in Agawam told 22News that he never lets his son walk to school alone, and that he wants to address this issue with town officials.

“I would love to contact the new mayor or whoever is in charge of the town to change the route on this specific road on Main Street,” Frank Nguyen said. “I live right across the street and this road is very scary.”

Parents also said that after the recent death of an 11-year-old boy who was struck and killed by a car in one of the many busy intersections in Agawam, they want to see changes being made.

On 22News this evening, you’ll hear what concerned parents say they will be forced to do if changes aren’t made soon.