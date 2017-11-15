5th graders knit scarves and hats for the homeless

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The spirit of the season was alive and well, and on full display in Northampton Wednesday night.

Hand-made gifts were tied to poles, chairs and benches in Northampton’s Pulaski Park.

Lander-Grinspoon Academy fifth graders organized a drive to knit more than one hundred scarves, mittens and hats, and donate them to people who can’t afford cold weather clothing.

Isabel Baxter-Paris told 22News she met a knitting group in a New York City park last year. She said they were inspirational, and called themselves “Knitty City.” She brought the idea back home and created “Northampton Knits” to replicate the program in western Massachusetts.

Baxter-Paris organized her classmates for a cause that she felt passionate about. “I know I, for one, really take for granted being warm. And I just can’t imagine having to live every day in the freezing cold,” Baxter-Paris told 22News.

“I think it’s a great sign for our city, and as a country that we have kids that care about their fellow human beings to take this initiative,” said Northampton Mayor David Narkewicz.

Isabel and her fellow LGA fifth graders knitted the scarves and hats, and other groups were inspired and donated items as well.

An Instructor from WEBS America’s Yarn Store in Northampton worked with the kids and donated materials.