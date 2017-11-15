3 people facing drug charges after police search in North Adams

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) – Three people are in police custody after officers executed two search warrants on Adams Street Tuesday.

North Adams Police said on their Facebook page that, Richard Jones, Stephanie Jones and Kurt Vosburgh are all facing drug charges after police say they found several hundred bags of heroin and money while searching two different apartments on Adams Street.

Police say the three are facing the following charges:

Richard Jones : Possession of heroin with intent to distribute

: Possession of heroin with intent to distribute Stephanie Jones : Possession of heroin and trespassing

: Possession of heroin and trespassing Kurt Vosburgh: Possession of heroin and trespassing

No further details were available.