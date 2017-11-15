3 course Vegan Thanksgiving

Do you have a thanksgiving guest who’s vegetarian or vegan and don’t know what to make them? Cathie Cappa, owner of Auntie Cathie’s Kitchen, showed us three vegan thanksgiving recipes! We learned how to make a Vegan Cranberry Thyme “Cheeseball”, Roasted Cauliflower, and Pumpkin Chocolate Latte Pudding Cake.

Vegan Cranberry Thyme “Cheeseball”

Ingredients

1 cup raw cashews

2 tablespoons lemon juice

2 tablespoons nutritional yeast

2 tablespoons coconut oil

2 teaspoons white miso paste (you can find this at any asian market or at whole foods)

1 clove garlic

1/4 teaspoons salt (or to taste)

1 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves

1/2 cup dried cranberries

Instructions

1 You can either boil or soak the cashews. To boil the cashews: add the cashews to a small pot, cover with water, and boil for about 10 minutes until the cashews are very tender. To soak the cashews: add the cashews to a bowl, and cover with water. Let soak for 4 hours or longer until tender.

2 Drain the cashews and add to a food processor along with the lemon juice, nutritional yeast, coconut oil, white miso paste, garlic, and salt. Blend until very smooth and creamy, stopping to scrape down the sides as needed. Add the thyme leaves to the food processor and blend to combine.

3 Line a small bowl with plastic wrap, and scoop the cheese mixture into the bowl. Gather up the sides of the plastic wrap and twist to form a ball. Let the cheese ball firm up in the freezer for about an hour, or for a couple of hours in the fridge.

4 Remove the now firm cheese ball from the plastic wrap, and press the cranberries onto the outside of the ball. You can also lightly press the ball to get a rounder shape if desired. You can serve it right away, or keep the cheese ball covered in the fridge until you are ready to serve. Garnish with thyme sprigs and serve with crackers.

Roasted Cauliflower

Ingredients

2 1/2 cups dry white wine

1/3 cup olive oil

1/4 cup kosher salt

3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

2 tablespoons butter – or – dairy free butter substitute

1 tablespoon crushed red pepper flakes

1 tablespoon sugar

1 bay leaf

1 head of cauliflower, leaves removed

Instructions

For roasted cauliflower:

Preheat oven to 475°F. Bring wine, oil, kosher salt, juice, butter, red pepper flakes, sugar, bay leaf, and 8 cups water to a boil in a large pot. Add cauliflower, reduce heat, and simmer, turning occasionally, until a knife easily inserts into center, 15-20 minutes.

Using 2 slotted spoons or a mesh spider, transfer cauliflower to a rimmed baking sheet, draining well. Roast, rotating sheet halfway through, until brown all over, 30-40 minutes.

Garnish with whatever you like! Suggestions: Chopped Herbs, Pomegranate seeds, Vegetarian: Whipped Goat Cheese, Vegan: Whipped Vegan Cheese

Whipped goat cheese and assembly:

4 ounces fresh goat cheese

3 ounces cream cheese

3 ounces feta

1/3 cup heavy cream

2 tablespoons olive oil plus more for serving

Coarse sea salt (for serving)

Pumpkin Chocolate Latte Pudding Cake

Ingredients

1 flax egg: (1 tablespoon ground flax mixed with 3 tablespoons water)

1.5 cups rolled oats, ground into a flour

3/4 cup granulated sugar

1/3 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/3 cup finely chopped non-dairy dark chocolate

1/2-3/4 teaspoon fine grain sea salt, to taste

1/2 tablespoon baking powder

1/2 cup coconut milk or other dairy free milk

1/2 cup unsweetened pumpkin puree

1/2 tablespoon pure vanilla extract

Topping:

1 tablespoon cocoa powder

1/4 cup granulated sugar

1 + 1/4 cup hot coffee (use decaf, if desired)

For serving: vegan vanilla ice cream and toasted chopped pecans

Instructions

Preheat oven to 375⁰F and lightly grease an 8-inch square glass baking dish with oil.

Whisk flax and water together in a small bowl and set aside for 5 minutes to gel up.

In a large bowl, stir together the oat flour, 3/4 cup sugar, 1/3 cup cocoa powder, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, chocolate, salt, and baking powder.

In a small bowl, whisk together the flax mixture, milk, pumpkin, and vanilla.

Pour wet mixture onto dry ingredients and stir until thoroughly combined.

Scoop the batter into the prepared glass dish and smooth out evenly with a spoon.

In a small bowl or mug, combine the remaining tablespoon of cocoa powder and 1/4 cup sugar. Sprinkle all of it evenly over the cake batter.

Slowly pour the hot coffee over the cocoa powder and sugar mixture ensuring that the coffee completely covers the powder and sugar.

Very carefully place the dish into the oven, uncovered. Bake at 375⁰F for 25-40 minutes until the cake is semi-firm on the top, but bubbly and gooey around the edges.